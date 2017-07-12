Patron Mobile Dining App Increasing Average Ticket By 15-18%

Phoenix, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) American Merchant Brokers, Inc. announces the successful launch of Patron Mobile in partnership with Patron Mobile Dining App. Those restaurants, bars and brewery pub owners that have signed up are seeing fantastic results – including higher ticket orders, faster table turns, better reviews and labor cost reductions among other cost savings – all through the Patron Mobile App. As Patron Mobile’s exclusive partner we are proud to be a part of the success of the many restaurants now on the platform. More restaurants are joining our mobile order and pay revolution every day!
The restaurants that are on the Patron Mobile App platform are seeing the following results:
Since the app is customizable to their needs, restaurants can now have the exposure they would not otherwise be able to afford. While development of a native app can run into the 10-20K (or more) range and not have the community app appeal Patron Mobile enjoys. That is why Patron has created a Community App that focuses on the customers in your Community. Our strategy is to market directly to the population you serve. The Patron App is revitalizing the entire hospitality experience and industry as is being witnessing first hand by current Patron Mobile clients. To build a solid foundation, it’s important to stay in frequent contact with customers.
We Turn People Into Patrons
Whether you own a bar, brewery, hotel, resort, casino resort or operate near a college or university – Patron Mobile App is your future!
About American Merchant Brokers, Inc.
American Merchant Brokers, a privately held corporation opened its doors in 2015 and is owned by Michael Alquist and Son, Jarrod Alquist. Their partnership with Patron Mobile allows them to supply Patron Mobile to restaurants of all types – with FREE full launch support for success and success after launch for continued growth.
For more information, please visit http://www.americanmerchantbrokers.com. For more information about their free Patron Mobile Dining App to restaurants nationwide, please visit https://www.americanmerchantbrokers.com/patron-mobile-dining-app.html Want to learn more? Sign up for our free 20 minute webinar to help you learn how Patron Mobile is benefiting both you and your patrons.
To learn more about this program, please contact:
Jarrod Alquist, Director – Patron App Launch
Phoenix, Arizona
Office: (877) 767-7018
Fax: (844) 364-8887
info@americanmerchantbrokers.com
