Ovation Brands and Furr’s Fresh Buffet Launch New Family Night with Night Night Book Series, Starting July 27

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® – and Furr’s Fresh Buffet® are helping families develop a fun and bonding routine with their newest Family Night program featuring the hit book series, Night Night. Authored by Amy Parker, the Night Night books help young children transition calmly into bedtime. The six-week series will kick off on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“Our Family Night programs strive to encourage kids and parents to do things together, and reading together is an activity that is fun, but may also have a lasting impact on a child,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “We are thrilled to offer a Family Night based on the popular Night Night book series and help families spend more special and memorable moments together.”

Amy Parker is a successful author, who has sold more than 1 million copies of her books. Her Night Night series helps children prepare for a calming night of sleep. The series includes themes ranging from farm animals to moms and dads to trains.

“Tommy Nelson Publishing is delighted to be partnering with Ovation Brands for their fun Family Nights with our Night Night book series by Amy Parker”, said AnnJanette Toth, Senior Marketing Director Children’s Books/Tommy Nelson. “We believe that reading to your children as part of the bedtime routine will instill a love of reading for a lifetime.”

The Night Night Family Night promotion will feature different themes and activities every Thursday. Kids will enjoy Night Night-inspired fun with the following scheduled weekly themes.

July 27 – Night Night, Farm

August 3 – Night Night, Mommy

August 10 – Night Night, World

August 17 – Night Night, Train

August 24 – Night Night, Daddy

August 31 – Night Night, Pajamas

In addition to making reading and family time fun, Family Night also serves up home-style meals for kids and parents to enjoy together. Every Thursday from 4 p.m. – close, kids eat for just $1.99 with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Tommy Nelson

Tommy Nelson the children’s division of Thomas Nelson, publishes a wide variety of high quality, enjoyable products that are consistent with the teachings that inspire and encourage kids. Tommy Nelson books are designed to expand children’s imaginations and nurture their faith while pointing them to a personal relationship with God. You can reach Tommy Nelson Children’s Books at www.tommynelson.com and Thomas Nelson at www.thomasnelson.com. For media inquiries, please contact Stefanie Schroeder, Publicity Manager, at stefanie.schroeder@harpercollins.com, or 615.902.1722.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 106 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 23 restaurants across 5 states. Visit www.OvationBrands.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Media Contact:

Ashley Soto

305-631-2283

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com