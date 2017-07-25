Organic Valley Debuts the First Organic Sweet Cream Half & Half

The #1 selling organic flavored half & half expands its offerings

LA FARGE, Wis., July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, Organic Valley introduced its organic flavored half & half—a delicious, wholesome and real-dairy alternative to oil-based, artificial coffee creamers. Today, the nation's largest farmer-owned organic cooperative announced a new flavor in the line: Organic Valley Sweet Cream Half & Half. The new flavor will now complement its plain, hazelnut and French vanilla flavors in dairy cases from coast to coast.

Organic Valley is the #1-selling organic flavored half & half brand in the U.S., just one year after introduction. Organic Valley's newest addition will be the first organic sweet cream half & half available in the United States. Coffee drinkers looking to cut down on sugar will also be pleased that this half & half has 30 percent less sugar than leading competitors' products.

Organic Valley Sweet Cream Half & Half contains only four ingredients: real cream and milk, fair trade unrefined cane sugar, and vanilla. Like all Organic Valley dairy products, the Sweet Cream Half & Half is produced from the milk of cows that are raised on the lush, green pastures of Organic Valley family farms without the use of GMOs, antibiotics, synthetic hormones, or toxic pesticides. It is also completely free of artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oils.

Organic Valley Sweet Cream Half & Half will be available in August 2017 at Whole Foods Markets nationwide and some additional retailers, with a SRP of $3.49.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents more than 2,000 farmers in 36 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom and achieved $1.1 billion in 2016 sales. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a wide range of organic dairy, soy, egg and produce products. With its regional model, milk is produced, bottled and distributed right in the region where it is farmed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For further information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also on Twitter (@OrganicValley) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrganicValley).

