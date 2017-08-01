Organic Valley Debuts Eggs-cellent Snack

Good to Go(TM) Hard-Boiled Eggs bring another piece of Organic Valley goodness to on-the-go lifestyles

LA FARGE, Wis., Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley Good to Go Hard-Boiled Eggs, the latest addition to the brand's Good to Go snacking line, provide all the whole-food nutrition of Organic Valley's award-winning organic, free range eggs in convenient peeled and ready-to-eat form.

"On-the-go snacking continues to grow and consumers are looking for healthier, organic options," says Andrew Westrich, Organic Valley brand manager. "Our organic, free-range hard-boiled eggs provide a convenient and satisfying snack or addition to any meal. They're the perfect extension of our Good to Go line."

Hard-boiled eggs are beating the chickens across the road as an $83 million segment growing at 30 percent in the multi-outlet channel and 14 percent in the natural channel.* It's easy to see why. Organic Valley's eggs provide a wholesome alternative to high-fat, high-carb convenience snacks. Each egg contains six grams of clean protein, beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and just 60 calories.

Organic Valley, the number one selling organic brand in the natural channel,** knows how to treat their hens right. All Organic Valley eggs come from hens that are free-range in the truest sense of the word. They're raised with ample access to a pasture that provides five square feet or more per hen. They can spread their wings and act like chickens should – scratching and foraging and relaxing in the shade. And the hens enjoy a certified organic diet containing no toxic pesticides, antibiotics, synthetic hormones or GMOs.

Available in a convenient, easy-open two-pack, Good to Go eggs will be sold in convenience stores, food cooperatives, natural food stores, and major grocery chains beginning September 1, 2017. Each 3 oz. package contains two eggs with a SRP of $1.99.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is America's largest cooperative of organic farmers and one of the nation's leading organic brands. Organized in 1988, it represents more than 2,000 farmers in 36 states. Focused on its founding mission of saving family farms through organic farming, Organic Valley produces a variety of organic foods, including organic milk, soy, cheese, butter, spreads, creams, eggs, and produce, which are sold in supermarkets, natural foods stores and food cooperatives nationwide. With its regional model, milk is produced, bottled and distributed right in the region where it is farmed to ensure fewer miles from farm to table and to support our local economies. For more information visit www.organicvalley.coop. Organic Valley is also on Twitter (@OrganicValley), Instagram, and Facebook (www.facebook.com/OrganicValley).

*Source: SPINS/IRI for 52 weeks ending 4/16/17

** Source: SPINS/IRI 52 weeks ending 8/7/16

