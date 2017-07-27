Opportunities in the North American Bakery & Cereals Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by Countries in the Region

NEW YORK, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary

Global Bakery & Cereals sector was valued at US$477,950.4 Million in 2016 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.4% during 2016-2021 to reach US$565,588.3 Million by 2021. North America had a value share of 28.5% in the global Bakery & Cereals sector in 2016, representing the largest regional market. Rising disposable incomes (particularly in Mexico), increasing demand for convenient breakfast options, and growth in the popularity of organic and all natural products that hold a higher price are the primary market growth drivers.

North American Bakery & Cereals sector was valued at US$136,431.7 Million in 2016 and is forecast to witness a CAGR of 2.7% to reach US$155,676.8 Million in 2021. Bread & Rolls is the largest market with value sales of US$37,415.3 Million (accounting for 27.4% of the overall value sales in the North American Bakery & Cereals sector) in 2016 and is expected to reach US$41,991.3 in 2021, registering a CAGR of 2.3%. Cakes, Pastries & Sweet Pies and Morning Goods are the other leading markets in the region, accounting for value shares of 24.4% and 11.3% respectively. At a country level, the US alone accounts for 77.4% of this sector, followed by Mexico and Canada.

The US is the largest Bakery & Cereals market in North America both in value and volume terms. In 2016, the US Bakery & Cereals sector was valued at US$105,547.4 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2016-2021 to reach US$119,133.3 Million in 2021. On the other hand, Canada is expected to register the highest value CAGR of 4.0% during 2016-2021, while Mexico is forecast to witness the fastest growth in volume terms (2.8% CAGR) during 2016-2021.

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the North American Bakery & Cereals sector, accounting for 60.9% of overall value sales in 2016. Wide penetration of large supermarket chains in the US and Canada results in the dominance of Hypermarkets & Supermarkets. On the other hand, Mexico has a lower share of Hypermarkets & Supermarkets; however, the increasing Foreign Direct Investment in this space is expected to drive share in the future. Food & Drink Specialists and Convenience Stores are the other leading distribution channels, with value shares of 22.1% and 12.3%, respectively.

Overall Bakery & Cereals sector in the North American region is highly fragmented with the top five brands - Bimbo, Pepperidge Farm, Betty Crocker, Little Debbie, and Sara Lee - accounting for 9.6% of the overall value sales in the sector. Private label held a relatively large 10.4% value share in the overall North American Bakery & Cereals sector owing to a well-developed retail landscape and consumers' positive perception of private label.

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by markets.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of Bakery & Cereals by markets across different countries in the North America region.

- Countries analysis: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of three countries in North America based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Bakery & Cereals sector during 2011-2021. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of Bakery & Cereals in 2016. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering Bakery & Cereals with health and wellness attributes in the same year.

- Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in North American region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global Bakery & Cereals sector in 2016. It covers five distribution channels - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food & Drinks Specialists, eRetailers, Cash & Carries & Warehouse Clubs, "Dollar Stores," Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers and Others that include Vending Machines and Other channels.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2016) and growth analysis (during 2011-2021) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of Bakery & Cereals.

Companies mentioned in this report: Kellogg's, Post Holdings, Pepsi Co, Mondelez, Mckee Foods, Grupo Bimbo, General Mills, Flower Foods, Campbell Soup Company.

