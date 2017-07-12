Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food Sector: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High-Growth Economies

NEW YORK, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dairy & Soy Food sector was valued at US$624,377.3 Million in 2016 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.3% over 2016-2021 to reach US$769,943.9 Million by 2021. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest region in the global Dairy & Soy Food sector, accounting for a value share of 26.1% in 2016. The value accounted for by the sector is forecast to grow at the fastest pace in value terms, registering a CAGR of 7.7% over 2016-2021, driven by the increasing acceptance of Dairy products in daily diets, rising urbanization and improving retail infrastructure in developing countries such as Indonesia and India, boosting the growth of value added Dairy products.

Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food sector is forecast to grow from US$163,197.2 Million in 2016 to US$236,485.1 Million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 7.7%. Milk is the largest market in the Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food sector followed by Drinkable Yogurt and Cheese. While the Milk market was valued at US$94,197.3 Million in 2016, Drinkable Yogurt and Cheese were valued at US$20,476.4 Million and US$13,985.7 Million, respectively. Drinkable Yogurt is the fastest-growing market, with value sales expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2016-2021.

Health & Wellness market stood at US$63,461.1 Million in 2016, accounting for a 38.9% share of the overall value sales in the Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food sector. Of all the high-potential countries, China is the largest market for Dairy & Soy Food products with Health & Wellness attributes, followed by Japan and Australia. Health claims such as 'reduced fat', 'lactose-free', 'probiotic', 'fortified with calcium' are very popular in the region. Demand for products with 'all natural' claims is also on the rise as consumers perceive natural and organic products to be better in quality.

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the largest distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food sector followed by Convenience Stores and Food & Drinks Specialists. While Hypermarkets & Supermarkets accounted for a value share of 34.5% in 2016, Convenience Stores and Food & Drinks Specialists accounted for value shares of 20.8% and 13.4%, respectively. Of all the high-potential countries, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets held the highest value share of 51.3% in Australia.

Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used Packaging Material in the Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food sector, accounting for 48.6% of the overall sales in 2016, while Bag/Sachet is the most commonly used Container Type, accounting for 41.5% of the sales. Screw Top is the most commonly used Closure Type, accounting for 41.0% of sales in 2016, while Bag is the most commonly used Outer Type with a 37.0% share.

The overall Dairy & Soy Food sector in the Asia-Pacific region is partly fragmented with the top five brands - Mengniu, Amul, Wang Zai, Yili and Mother Dairy - accounting for 17.4% value share in 2016. Private Label products accounted for a value share of 4.0% in the same year.

- The Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to 2021.

- Milk is the largest market in the Asia-Pacific Dairy & Soy Food sector followed by Drinkable Yogurt and Cheese.

- While the Milk market was valued at US$94,197.3 million in 2016, Drinkable Yogurt and Cheese were valued at US$20,476.4 million and US$13,985.7 million, respectively.

- Drinkable Yogurt is the fastest-growing market, with value sales expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2016-2021.

