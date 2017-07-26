Print

One Pot Pineapple Chicken Recipe

Ingredients

For the Sauce:

20 ounces Pineapple Chunks, canned, juice reserved

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Fresh Ginger, minced

4 teaspoons Soy Sauce

1 cup Brown Sugar

4 tablespoons Ketchup

1 teaspoon Paprika

1/2 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

For the Main Dish:

2 pounds Chicken, cut into chunks

2 Bell Peppers, cut into chunks

4 slices Bacon, chopped

1 cup Rice, quick-cooking

3/4 cup Chicken Broth, or more as necessary

Directions

Preheat an outdoor grill to medium heat.

Drain the canned pineapple, reserving the liquid, set aside. Place 1/2 cup of the pineapple juice, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, ketchup, paprika and cayenne pepper in a small bowl, whisk until combined.

Add chicken, turning to coat.

Divide rice, peppers, pineapple between 4 aluminum pie tins. Add the cubed chicken and chopped bacon drizzle with half of the chicken broth, cover and grill for 30 min.

After 30 minutes, stir and add more broth to the mixture if rice has not fully cooked.

When rice is tender, remove the pie tins from the grill and serve.

