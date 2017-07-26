One Pot Pineapple Chicken Recipe
Ingredients
For the Sauce:
For the Main Dish:
Directions
Preheat an outdoor grill to medium heat.
Drain the canned pineapple, reserving the liquid, set aside. Place 1/2 cup of the pineapple juice, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, brown sugar, ketchup, paprika and cayenne pepper in a small bowl, whisk until combined.
Add chicken, turning to coat.
Divide rice, peppers, pineapple between 4 aluminum pie tins. Add the cubed chicken and chopped bacon drizzle with half of the chicken broth, cover and grill for 30 min.
After 30 minutes, stir and add more broth to the mixture if rice has not fully cooked.
When rice is tender, remove the pie tins from the grill and serve.
