Omega Protein Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME), a nutritional product company and a leading integrated provider of specialty oils and specialty protein products, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Second Quarter 2017 Highlights

Revenues: $93.9 million, compared to $112.7 million in the same period a year ago

Gross profit margin: 24.0%, compared to 29.6% in the same period a year ago

Net income: $7.4 million, or $7.6 million on an adjusted basis, compared to $5.7 million, or $14.1 million on an adjusted basis, in the same period a year ago

Earnings per diluted share: $0.32, or $0.34 on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.25, or $0.62 on an adjusted basis, in the same period a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA: $18.5 million, compared to $28.6 million in the same period a year ago

"Results for our human nutrition segment continued to improve in the second quarter, although softer pricing and a slower than average start to the fishing season impacted animal nutrition segment results," commented Bret Scholtes, Omega Protein's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As of June 30 we were less than halfway through our fishing season, and given recent improvements in weather we are looking forward to the balance of the season. In addition, while global quotas have pressured fish meal and fish oil prices, we believe these near-term volatilities are transitory in nature, and the macro-economic and industry trends that continue to drive positive demand for our products give us confidence in our long-term opportunities."

Mr. Scholtes concluded, "Our management team and board of directors remain focused on strategically aligning our human nutrition segment to best generate financial results and create value for shareholders. We continue to make progress on our previously announced strategic review of the human nutrition business segment and will provide you with further updates as appropriate on this ongoing effort."

Second Quarter 2017 Results

The Company's revenues decreased 17% from $112.7 million in the same period last year to $93.9 million, due to a decrease of $24.5 million in animal nutrition revenues, partially offset by a $5.7 million increase in human nutrition revenues. The decrease in animal nutrition revenues was primarily due to decreased sales volumes of 18% and 30% for the Company's fish oil and fish meal, respectively, and decreased sales prices of 12% and 1% for the Company's fish oil and fish meal, respectively. The decreases in fish oil and fish meal sales volumes were primarily due to the timing of contracts, a lower level of beginning inventory and a decreased level of production as a result of lower fish catch compared to the prior year period. The decrease in fish oil sales prices was primarily due to prevailing market conditions, including global supply and demand, at the time sales contracts were entered into. The increase in human nutrition revenues was primarily a result of increased specialty oil sales, most notably coconut oil. The composition of revenues by nutritional product line for the second quarter of 2017 was 32% fish meal, 29% fish oil and 39% human nutrition.

Second quarter of 2017 revenues increased 28% from $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $93.9 million. This increase was due to $17.2 million and $3.1 million increases in animal nutrition and human nutrition revenues, respectively. The increase in animal nutrition revenues was due to seasonally increased sales volumes of 415% for fish oil, partially offset by a predominately product mix-driven 41% decrease in fish oil sales prices and a 4% decrease in fish meal prices. The increase in human nutrition revenues was primarily a result of increased specialty oil and protein product sales.

The Company reported gross profit of $22.5 million, or 24.0% as a percentage of revenues, for the second quarter of 2017, versus $33.4 million, or 29.6% as a percentage of revenues, in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenues was due to a decrease in the animal nutrition segment, partially offset by an increase in the human nutrition segment. Animal nutrition gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased from 37.4% to 26.6%, due primarily to a decrease in sales prices and an increase in the cost per unit of sales as a result of lower anticipated fish catch and production volumes for the 2017 fishing season. Human nutrition gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased from 9.2% to 19.8% primarily due to increased gross profit as a percentage of revenues for specialty oils.

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, the second quarter of 2017 gross profit increased from $20.2 million to $22.5 million, and as a percentage of revenues, second quarter 2017 gross profit decreased from 27.4% to 24.0%. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenues was due to a decrease in the animal nutrition segment, partially offset by an increase in the human nutrition segment. Animal nutrition gross profit as a percentage of revenues decreased from 35.4% to 26.6%, due to a decrease in sales prices and an increase in the cost per unit of sales. Human nutrition gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased from 18.0% to 19.8% primarily as a result of increased gross profit as a percentage of revenues for protein products.

Selling, general and administrative expense, including research and development expense ("SG&A"), for the second quarter of 2017 decreased to $10.3 million compared to $11.8 million in the second quarter of 2016, primarily due to lower professional and labor expenses. SG&A decreased from $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, due primarily to lower professional expenses.

The Company recorded a $0.4 million loss on foreign currency for the second quarter of 2017 compared to a $0.1 million gain on foreign currency in the second quarter of 2016 and a loss on foreign currency of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2017 related to Bioriginal Food & Science.

The Company recorded goodwill impairment expenses in the second quarter of 2016 of $11.6 million related to the Wisconsin Specialty Protein business in the human nutrition segment. There were no impairment charges recognized in the second or first quarters of 2017.

Net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $7.4 million ($0.32 per diluted share) compared to $5.7 million ($0.25 per diluted share) in the same period last year and $6.1 million ($0.27 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2017. Excluding adjustments for certain items, adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $7.6 million ($0.34 per diluted share), compared to $14.1 million ($0.62 per diluted share) in the same period last year and $6.0 million ($0.26 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $18.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $28.6 million for the same period last year and $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Six Month 2017 Results

Revenues in the first six months of 2017 decreased 15% to $167.5 million compared to $197.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease in revenues was due to a $34.7 million decrease in animal nutrition revenues partially offset by a $4.7 million increase in human nutrition revenues. The decrease in animal nutrition revenues was primarily due to decreased sales volumes of 28% and 21% for the Company's fish oil and fish meal, respectively, and decreased sales prices of 6% for the Company's fish oil; fish meal prices did not change significantly. The decrease in fish oil and fish meal sales volumes was primarily due to the timing of contracts and a lower level of beginning inventory and production as a result of lower fish catch compared to the prior year period. The decrease in fish oil sales prices was primarily due to prevailing market conditions such as global supply and demand at the time sales contracts were entered into. The increase in human nutrition revenues was primarily due to an increase in sales of specialty oils.

The Company recorded gross profit of $42.7 million, or 25.5% as a percentage of revenues, for the first six months of 2017, versus gross profit of $58.2 million, or 29.5% as a percentage of revenues, for the first six months of 2016. The decrease in gross profit as a percentage of revenues was due to a decrease in the animal nutrition segment from 38.7% to 30.2%, partially offset by an increase in the human nutrition segment from 11.0% to 19.0%.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $13.4 million ($0.59 per diluted share) compared to $14.0 million ($0.62 per diluted share) for the same period last year. Excluding adjustments for certain items, adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2017 would have been $13.6 million ($0.60 per diluted share) compared to $23.2 million ($1.03 per diluted share).

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $33.6 million for six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $49.1 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Cash decreased $27.4 million from $37.4 million on December 31, 2016 to $10.0 million on June 30, 2017. Total debt increased $0.8 million from $1.1 million on December 31, 2016 to $1.9 million on June 30, 2017. Stockholders' equity increased $12.0 million to $348.7 million as of June 30, 2017 compared to $336.7 million as of December 31, 2016.

About Omega Protein Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE: OME) is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly-refined specialty oils, specialty protein products and nutraceuticals.

The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company also operates more than 30 vessels to harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except par value amounts)

June 30,

2017

December 31,

2016

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,967

$

37,412

Receivables, net

55,187

38,796

Inventories, net

110,708

108,711

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,359

4,707

Total current assets

182,221

189,626

Property, plant and equipment, net

202,278

188,624

Goodwill

26,733

26,347

Other intangible assets, net

16,697

17,504

Other assets, net

4,248

5,764

Total assets

$

432,177

$

427,865

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

1,884

$

1,097

Accounts payable

12,817

17,099

Accrued liabilities

29,758

37,928

Total current liabilities

44,459

56,124

Deferred tax liability, net

30,399

25,678

Pension liabilities, net

5,524

5,659

Other long-term liabilities

3,070

3,717

Total liabilities

83,452

91,178

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 authorized shares; none issued

—

—

Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 80,000,000 authorized shares; 22,652,670 and 22,579,626 shares issued and 22,464,351 and 22,411,695 shares outstanding at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively

223

223

Capital in excess of par value

156,848

155,761

Retained earnings

203,345

192,150

Treasury stock, at cost – 188,319 and 167,931 shares at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively

(3,385)

(2,894)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,306)

(8,553)

Total stockholders' equity

348,725

336,687

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

432,177

$

427,865

OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2017

2016

2017

2016

Revenues

$

93,923

$

112,650

$

167,492

$

197,493

Cost of sales

71,415

79,252

124,793

139,276

Gross profit

22,508

33,398

42,699

58,217

Selling, general, and administrative expense

9,781

11,106

20,032

20,039

Research and development expense

506

713

1,029

1,349

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

—

11,614

—

11,614

Loss related to plant closures

—

1,023

—

1,665

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

175

(31)

(210)

(66)

Operating income

12,046

8,973

21,848

23,616

Interest expense

(72)

(134)

(153)

(279)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency

(353)

73

(1,241)

(1,358)

Other income (expense), net

(86)

116

(136)

37

Income before income taxes

11,535

9,028

20,318

22,016

Provision for income taxes

4,177

3,365

6,880

7,973

Net income

7,358

5,663

13,438

14,043

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustment net of tax expense of $598, $194, $640 and $584, respectively

1,111

360

1,188

1,085

Energy swap adjustment, net of tax benefit (expense) of $319, ($863), $722 and ($927), respectively

(593)

1,603

(1,341)

1,721

Pension benefits adjustment, net of tax expense of $108, $120, $215 and $239, respectively

200

222

400

444

Comprehensive income

$

8,076

$

7,848

$

13,685

$

17,293

Basic earnings per share

$

0.33

$

0.25

$

0.60

$

0.63

Weighted average common shares outstanding

22,157

21,885

22,140

21,873

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.32

$

0.25

$

0.59

$

0.62

Weighted average common shares and potential common share equivalents outstanding

22,423

22,180

22,427

22,174

Dividends declared per common share outstanding

$

0.05

$

—

$

0.10

$

—

OMEGA PROTEIN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

2016

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

13,438

$

14,043

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

13,028

12,599

Loss related to plant closures

―

1,986

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(210)

(66)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

―

11,614

Provisions for losses on receivables

7

29

Share based compensation

1,383

1,855

Deferred income taxes

5,384

(1,747)

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency fluctuations, net

1,241

1,358

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Receivables

(16,594)

(14,930)

Inventories

(1,615)

13,091

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,944)

(1,596)

Other assets

339

(2,117)

Accounts payable

(4,983)

(5,271)

Accrued liabilities

(7,591)

10,821

Pension liability, net

265

241

Other long term liabilities

18

(6)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,166

41,904

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(27,400)

(18,272)

Proceeds from disposition of assets

773

85

Net cash used in investing activities

(26,627)

(18,187)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividends paid

(2,243)

―

Principal payments of long-term debt

―

(24,500)

Proceeds from long-term debt

656

6,392

Treasury stock repurchase

(491)

(358)

Proceeds from equity compensation transactions

79

283

Excess tax benefit of equity compensation transactions

―

211

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,999)

(17,972)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(27,460)

5,745

Translation effect on cash

15

(2)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

37,412

661

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

9,967

$

6,404

The tables below present information about reported segments for three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):

2017

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutrition

Unallocated

Total

Revenue (1)

$ 57,147

$ 36,776

$ ―

$ 93,923

Cost of sales

41,939

29,476

―

71,415

Gross profit

15,208

7,300

―

22,508

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including research and development)

568

4,026

5,693

10,287

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

175

―

―

175

Operating income (loss)

$ 14,465

$ 3,274

$ (5,693)

$ 12,046

Depreciation and amortization

$ 4,973

$ 1,292

$ 234

$ 6,499

Identifiable assets

$ 277,140

$138,253

$ 16,784

$ 432,177

Capital expenditures

$ 13,449

$ 74

$ 22

$ 13,545

2016

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutrition

Unallocated

Total

Revenue (2)

$ 81,602

$ 31,048

$ ―

$ 112,650

Cost of sales

51,074

28,178

―

79,252

Gross profit

30,528

2,870

―

33,398

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including research and development)

662

4,473

6,684

11,819

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

―

11,614

―

11,614

Loss (gain) related to plant closures

(350)

1,373

―

1,023

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(31)

―

―

(31)

Operating income (loss)

$ 30,247

$(14,590)

$ (6,684)

$ 8,973

Depreciation and amortization

$ 4,740

$ 1,453

$ 190

$ 6,383

Identifiable assets

$ 256,755

$140,937

$ 10,794

$ 408,486

Capital expenditures

$ 7,442

$ 429

$ 697

$ 8,568

(1) Excludes revenue from internal customers of $0.4 million for fish oil that was transferred from the animal nutrition segment to the human nutrition segment at cost.

(2) Excludes revenue from internal customers of $0.4 million for fish oil that was transferred from the animal nutrition segment to the human nutrition segment at cost.

The tables below present information about reported segments for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):

2017

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutrition

Unallocated

Total

Revenue (3)

$ 97,088

$ 70,404

$ ―

$ 167,492

Cost of sales

67,742

57,051

―

124,793

Gross profit

29,346

13,353

―

42,699

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including research and development)

1,123

7,682

12,256

21,061

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(221)

11

―

(210)

Operating income (loss)

$ 28,444

$ 5,660

$ (12,256)

$ 21,848

Depreciation and amortization

$ 10,029

$ 2,528

$ 471

$ 13,028

Identifiable assets

$ 277,140

$138,253

$ 16,784

$ 432,177

Capital expenditures

$ 27,269

$ 109

$ 22

$ 27,400

2016

Animal Nutrition

Human Nutrition

Unallocated

Total

Revenue (4)

$ 131,797

$ 65,696

$ ―

$ 197,493

Cost of sales

80,823

58,453

―

139,276

Gross profit

50,974

7,243

―

58,217

Selling, general and administrative expenses (including research and development)

1,148

8,609

11,631

21,388

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

―

11,614

―

11,614

Loss (gain) related to plant closures

(313)

1,978

―

1,665

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(66)

―

―

(66)

Operating income (loss)

$ 50,205

$(14,958)

$ (11,631)

$ 23,616

Depreciation and amortization

$ 9,410

$ 2,807

$ 382

$ 12,599

Identifiable assets

$ 256,755

$140,937

$ 10,794

$ 408,486

Capital expenditures

$ 15,904

$ 1,504

$ 864

$ 18,272

(3) Excludes revenue from internal customers of $0.8 million for fish oil that was transferred from the animal nutrition segment to the human nutrition segment at cost.

(4) Excludes revenue from internal customers of $0.5 million for fish oil that was transferred from the animal nutrition segment to the human nutrition segment at cost.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table (in thousands) provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2016 and the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017

June 30,

2016

Net Income

$

7,358

$

6,080

$

5,663

Reconciling items:

Interest expense

15

22

75

Income tax provision

4,177

2,703

3,365

Depreciation and amortization (1)

6,499

6,529

6,383

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (2)

―

―

11,614

Loss related to plant closures (1)

―

―

1,023

Acquisition post-closing consideration (2)

228

228

556

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (1)

175

(385)

(31)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,452

$

15,177

$

28,648

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

June 30,

2016

Net Income

$

13,438

$

14,043

Reconciling items:

Interest expense

37

161

Income tax provision

6,880

7,973

Depreciation and amortization (1)

13,028

12,599

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets (2)

―

11,614

Loss related to plant closures (1)

―

1,665

Acquisition post-closing consideration (2)

456

1,102

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (1)

(210)

(66)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,629

$

49,091

(1) See segment disclosures for allocation among segments.

(2) Relates to human nutrition segment.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, loss related to plant closures, acquisition post-closing consideration and loss (gain) on disposal of assets. The Company has reported Adjusted EBITDA because it believes Adjusted EBITDA is a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as an indicator of a Company's performance of its ongoing operations. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA assists such investors in comparing a company's performance of its ongoing operations on a consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a calculation based on GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income in measuring our performance or used as an exclusive measure of cash flow because it does not consider the impact of working capital changes, capital expenditures, debt principal reductions and other sources and uses of cash which are disclosed in our consolidated statements of cash flows. Investors should carefully consider the specific items included in our computation of Adjusted EBITDA. While Adjusted EBITDA has been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of our operating performance relative to other companies, investors should be cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA as reported by us may not be comparable in all instances to Adjusted EBITDA as reported by us or by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA amounts may not be fully available for management's discretionary use, due to certain requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, debt service and other commitments, and therefore management relies primarily on our GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent net income as defined by GAAP and such information should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance prescribed by GAAP in the United States.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

The following table (in thousands, except per share amounts) provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2016 and the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2017

March 31,

2017

June 30,

2016

Net Income

$

7,358

$

6,080

$

5,663

Reconciling items:

Income tax provision prior to adjustments

4,177

2,703

3,365

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

―

―

11,614

Loss related to plant closures

―

―

1,023

Acquisition post-closing consideration

228

228

556

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

175

(385)

(31)

Adjusted income before income taxes

11,938

8,626

22,190

Provision for income taxes after adjustments

4,309

2,655

8,138

Adjusted net income

$

7,629

$

5,971

$

14,052

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.32

$

0.27

$

0.25

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.34

$

0.26

$

0.62

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2017

June 30,

2016

Net Income

$

13,438

$

14,043

Reconciling items:

Income tax provision prior to adjustments

6,880

7,973

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets

―

11,614

Loss related to plant closures

―

1,665

Acquisition post-closing consideration

456

1,102

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(210)

(66)

Adjusted income before income taxes

20,564

36,331

Provision for income taxes after adjustments

6,963

13,158

Adjusted net income

$

13,601

$

23,173

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.59

$

0.62

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.60

$

1.03

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net income and diluted earnings per share without impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, loss related to plant closures, acquisition post-closing consideration and loss (gain) on disposal of assets. Income tax expense associated with these items is adjusted on a year-to-date basis, as applicable. The Company has reported Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share because it believes these measures are widely used by investors as an indicator of a Company's performance of its ongoing operations. The Company believes Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share assist investors in comparing a company's performance of its ongoing operations on a consistent basis. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are not calculations based on GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to net income or diluted earnings per share in measuring our performance. Investors should carefully consider the specific items included in our computation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. While Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of our operating performance across time periods and relative to other companies, investors should be cautioned that these measures as reported by us may not be comparable in all instances to Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share as reported by us or by other companies. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are not intended to represent net income or diluted earnings per share as defined by GAAP and such information should not be considered as an alternative to net income, diluted earnings per share or any other measure of performance prescribed by GAAP in the United States.

Human Nutrition Segment Financial Information Reconciliation

The following table (in thousands) provides a breakdown of the total Human Nutrition Segment revenue, cost of sales and gross profit among concentrated menhaden oil products, dairy protein products and other products for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Total Human Nutrition

Segment

Concentrated Menhaden

Oil Products

Segment Less Concentrated Menhaden

Oil Products

Dairy Protein Products

Other Products

from Human

Nutrition

Segment

Revenue

$ 36,776

$ 196

$ 36,580

$ 5,616

$ 30,964

Cost of sales

29,476

162

29,314

4,233

25,081

Gross profit

$ 7,300

$ 34

$ 7,266

$ 1,383

$ 5,883

Gross profit margin

19.8%

17.3%

19.9%

24.6%

19.0%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2017

Total Human Nutrition

Segment

Concentrated Menhaden

Oil Products

Segment Less Concentrated Menhaden

Oil Products

Dairy Protein Products

Other Products

from Human

Nutrition

Segment

Revenue

$ 70,404

$ 843

$ 69,561

$ 10,107

$ 59,454

Cost of sales

57,051

658

56,393

8,497

47,896

Gross profit

$ 13,353

$ 185

$ 13,168

$ 1,610

$ 11,558

Gross profit margin

19.0%

21.9%

18.9%

15.9%

19.4%

The Company has provided a breakdown of total Human Nutrition Segment revenue, cost of sales and gross profit among concentrated menhaden oil products, dairy protein products and other human nutrition products because it believes such a breakdown will provide investors with additional useful detail on the performance of the Human Nutrition Segment.

