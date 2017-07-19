Omega Protein Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

HOUSTON, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME), a nutritional product company and a leading integrated provider of specialty oils and specialty protein products, will announce results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, 2017. The call will be broadcast live at the Investor Relations section of Omega Protein's website at www.omegaprotein.com, and will be available for 30 days. In addition, listeners may dial (877) 407-3982 in North America, and international listeners may dial (201) 493-6780.

A telephonic playback will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET, August 3, 2017, through August 17, 2017. Participants can dial (844) 512-2921 in North America, and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671. The password is 13666543.

About Omega Protein Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE: OME) is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly-refined specialty oils, specialty protein products and nutraceuticals.

The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company also operates more than 30 vessels to harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

