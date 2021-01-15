  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Air Fryer Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Wings

January 15, 2021 | 3:41pm
Winner, winner, chicken dinner
MaraZe/Shutterstock

The possibilities are endless when it comes to making chicken wings in the air fryer. But if you want to get a little creative, this sweet thai chili sauce is the way to go. The sweet sauce is hit with a subtle kick of heat from the gojuchang.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

For the wings

  • 2 Pounds fresh or defrosted chicken wings
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste
  • Garlic powder, to taste
  • Spray oil, ideally olive oil

For the sauce

  • 3/4 Cups Sweet chili sauce
  • 2 Garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons Soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon gojuchang
  • 1 Teaspoon ginger minced

Directions

For the wings

If chicken wings are whole, use kitchen shears to cut off wing tips and separate wingette from drumette at the joint.

Pat chicken wings dry with paper towel.

Season chicken wings with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Coat wings with spray oil.

Set air fryer to 390F.

In a single layer and without the wings touching, place the wings in the air fryer basket.

Cook for 20 minutes, flipping wings halfway through the cooking process using silicone tongs. If wings are not to desired crispiness after 20 minutes, cook for up to an additional 6 minutes.

Remove wings from air fryer using silicone tongs.

For the sauce

Mix the ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.

Toss wings in the sauce until well coated. Serve immediately.

