Brown Sugar Bourbon Glazed Ham

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees, however your oven temperature will depend on your ham (boneless, bone-in etc.. follow the directions on your ham package)

Place your ham fat side up on a rack in a roasting pan. Lightly score the fat about 1 inch apart.. pour 3/4 cup bourbon whiskey over ham and pour 1 cup water in the bottom of the roasting pan.

Cover tightly with foil or a roasting pan lid and bake ham as directed.

Mix brown sugar, mustard and remaining bourbon in a bowl to create a paste, set aside.

When you have 40 minutes left for your ham, pull the ham out of the oven and remove the foil/lid. Slather the paste onto the ham, use a spoon or basting tool and drizzle the juices from the roasting pan over the ham.

Cover the ham and place it back into the oven for the remaining amount of time.

Pull the ham out of the oven, allow it to cool and then slice.