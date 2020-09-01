A good cheeseburger is an icon of a classic fast food restaurant, and there are two things that can take your classic burger to another level: pretzel buns and bacon. And this September, popular fast food chain Wendy’s is bringing both of those things to the table with the return of its pretzel bun and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.

The 101 Best Burgers in America

Made with ingredients that any burger-lover will enjoy, Wendy’s Pretzel Bacon Pub Bacon Cheeseburger is packed with applewood smoked bacon, smoky honey mustard, muenster cheese, warm beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onions and pickles. Of course, it's all on that salty returning pretzel bun.

Want to try it for yourself? Get on the trend of ordering fast food delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, but get something for free. From Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7, customers will be able to score a free Pretzel Pub Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase over $15 exclusively on Postmates with the code PRETZEL.

Want to try and venture out on your own and recreate these flavors at home? Get cooking and try it out with our best burger recipes.