Princess Cruises Plays Up Shark Week With Themed-Cocktails and ‘Shark Safari’ Trip

If the recent spate of shark sightings off the Southern California coast has piqued your interest about the toothy predator, jump into Shark Week fun with Princess Cruises. The line will be celebrating the July 23-29 Discovery Channel event on several of its ships.

As part of its Discovery at Sea Program, Princess is helping passengers learn more about sharks through educational programming, shipboard events, and food and beverage offerings.

Passengers on select ships, including the Emerald Princess, Grand Princess and Ruby Princess, will be able to view Shark Week programming in their staterooms before it premieres on the Discovery Channel.

Among the shows is "African Shark Safari," which follows the 1,500-mile journey of a great white up the African coast to Madagascar, a place where the sharks are not usually found.

