People Aren’t Happy About Air India’s Switch to Vegetarian Food

Air India is making some changes to its in-flight dining options, and the decision has caused quite the uproar on social media.

On Monday, the airline announced that economy fliers on domestic flights will only be served vegetarian meals; however, non-vegetarian meals will still be available to business and executive class fliers on domestic and international flights, The Hindu reported.

According to Ashwani Lohani, the chairman and managing director of Air India, the airline made the move to cut back on food waste and cost.

“It also eliminates the possibility of mix-up: a non-veg meal getting served to a vegetarian passenger, as it had happened a few times in the past,” he said.

To some, the serving of only vegetarian food to economy fliers is seen as a form of discrimination, The New York Times reported.

Only veg food on Air India.

Next, flight attendants to speak only Hindi.

After that, stand for national anthem before flight take-off. #BMKJ — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) July 10, 2017

All ur doing is depriving a bulk of non vegetarians their food choice.Even though i am veg i feel u shud serve non veg else become low cost — Sumeet Rewari (@sumsrewari) July 10, 2017

But others were quick to back up the airline’s business move.

Simple business sense suggests that any loss making entity should attempt to optimise and cut costs & more food options = more cost. — Krish Ashok (@krishashok) July 10, 2017

#AirIndiaGoesVeg All airlines serve different food in different classes!!So what's the big deal? 🙈🙉🙊 AI decided to serve veg food-why not? 👍 — Pradeep Seth (@PradeepSeth20) July 10, 2017

