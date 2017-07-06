32,000-Square-Foot Asian Food Hall to Open in London

Bang Bang Oriental Foodhall, whose impending opening was announced earlier this year, will debut July 10 on Edgware Road in North London. The 32,000-square-foot complex, designed by the award-winning London architectural firm Stiff & Trevillion, will be the largest such facility in the British capital.

More than 20 stands and restaurants will represent the cuisines of China, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, and Malaysia. Anchoring the food hall will be a 300-seat Chinese restaurant, specializing in dim sum, called Golden Dragon. Among the other purveyors will be Sukaria, serving Cantonese, Hakka, and Malaysian street food; Café la Viet, offering Vietnamese-style communal dining; Uncle Chilli, specializing in fiery Sichuan dishes; a sushi and tempura bar called UMi; a branch of the famous Hong Kong noodle house Ramen Samurai Ryu; Janchi Korean Kitchen, whose menu offers traditional Korean fare; the self-explanatory Taiwanese Street Food; Little Thai Silk, a branch of the popular London restaurant Thai Silk; and Tibb's FRANKIE, an outpost of an Indian flatbread sandwich chain. There is also a bar area serving wine, beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Food court stands will offer diners a 20 percent discount from July 11 through 24.

Bang Bang Oriental, which includes indoor and outdoor community spaces, was built using state-of-the-art green technology, including a bio-fuel cylinder that converts food waste into energy.