Starbucks is welcoming the holidays the best way the coffee chain knows how: with the annual release of their decorative holiday cups. For 2020, there are four new designs, simply titled: Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap.

Coronavirus Coffee Trends During Quarantine

Get into the holiday spirit while drinking your morning cup of coffee with these jolly designs. Ribbon is a colorful striped cup, with different red, green and white designs stacked on top of each other, reminscent of a box of holiday ribbons of a classic ugly Christmas sweater.



Courtesy of Starbucks

As its name implies, Dot is covered in polka dots with the words ‘carry the merry’ printed all over the cup.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Sparkle is a red cup with green cut out shapes to replicate holiday ornaments.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Lastly, Brand Wrap is a ribbon design with Starbucks’ wordmark over red, forest green and light green stripes.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Also joining in on the reindeer games is the return of festively flavored holiday drinks. Starbucks’ fan-favorite beverages return for the holidays on Nov. 6, with a little extra gift on the side. Customers can now enjoy their favorite holiday drinks such as Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Latte, along with other seasonal menu items.

Starbucks will be giving away a free collectible red holiday cup to customers who order one of the holiday beverages on Nov. 6 at a participating locations in the U.S. This offer also stands for pick up orders in store, drive-thru and curbside through Starbucks Delivers or the Starbucks app. If you want in on the reusable cup, you should act fast because supplies are limited.

If you’re craving something sweet, you can expect to see the delicious Christmas sugar cookie, Snowman Cookie, along with Snowman Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Danish, and Cranberry Bliss Bar. And newly added to the menu is a Cranberry Orange Scone. If you’re not a regular Starbucks customer, you may have questions about certain drinks on the menu. Here’s your guide to all of the different coffee drinks.