The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the restaurant industry, which is projected to lose $240 billion this year as a result. Bars and wineries have also taken a big hit, and as restaurants re-open for dining in, drinking establishments also face similar challenges in welcoming patrons but having to keep in mind new safety guidelines. In an effort to help these bars and wineries get back on their feet, online reservation platform OpenTable is now offering its services to them as well.

"Bars and wineries must operate differently as they reopen," said OpenTable chief operations officer Andrea Johnston in a press release. "OpenTable is here to help with software to accept reservations, manage capacity, attract guests, and maximize revenues. People can visit their favorite places to socialize without waiting in lines or worrying about crowds."

Previously, select bars and wineries already had a presence on OpenTable, but the platform is now available for all drinking establishments around the world. The app allows guests to not only make reservations, but also join waitlists and receive an alert when their table or seat is ready.

Using contactless pay, OpenTable is also allowing patrons to prepay for tastings at participating wineries. The app's Open Door program pricing, which waives fees and offers discounts among other features, is also being extended to these establishments, giving people even more incentive to visit top wineries and the best cocktail bars in their state.