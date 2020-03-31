If you need a little something to brighten up your gloomy spring, Krispy Kreme has just released three spring-themed mini doughnuts, and they're almost too cute to eat.

The three options are all spring-inspired and could be the perfect addition to any Easter brunch spread. Each dougnut is a miniature take on the original glazed with different toppings. The Spring Chick is dipped in yellow icing and decorated with brown-iced eyes, a little orange beak and tiny orange feet. Next up is the Bunny Bum. Go down the rabbit doughnut hole with this green-iced treat topped with a dollop of Krispy Kreme's signature creme and little sugar rabbit feet. Finally, the Flower is dipped in strawberry icing, sprinkled with purple sugar and decorated with a flower design.

The spring collection is boxed with a few of the classics: chocolate with sprinkles and the Original Glazed.

It's important to find little bits of joy during these times, and brightly colored springtime sweets just might do the trick. If you want to try these tiny doughnuts you should order them quick — they're only here for a limited time.

Customers can order online for delivery or can hop over to the nearest Krispy Kreme location to pick up a 16-count box at the drive-thru. Be sure to check to make sure your local location is open and participating before ordering and know what chains are offering free delivery right now.