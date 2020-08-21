Though it might not be the first thing you think about when you think of desserts, cookie dough has long been a favorite — however safe or unsafe it might be. Long gone are the days of just licking the whisk clean. A trending change has been to use pasteurized eggs, heat-treated flour or to remove those ingredients entirely to make edible cookie dough. And now, Nestle Toll House is introducing edible cookie dough to their lineup.

Frozen Fruit Recipes: Smoothies, Pops and More Desserts

Starting in October at select Sam’s Club locations, Nestle Toll House Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough will be available in the refrigerated section. Beginning in 2021, the ready-to-eat sweets will be available at other grocery stores.

The yummy bites of cookie dough are wrapped in a rich chocolate shell and can be eaten alone or as a dessert topping. (Think ice cream topped with chocolate-covered cookie dough… yes, please!)

The bite-sized dough will come in a 20-ounce bag with a suggested retail price of $9.98. Not only will they be a safer alternative to cookie dough containing raw flour or unpasteurized eggs, but they will also be free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

Nestle Toll House is just the latest cookie brand to get in on this game. Pillsbury recently introduced cookie dough and brownie dough that are safe to eat raw, and Ben & Jerry’s shared their edible cookie dough recipe online last month. Though baking cookies makes the whole house smell delicious, as the summer heat continues, treats that can be made without turning the oven on are the ideal way to stay cool. Here are our best no-bake desserts to make before the summer is over.