Some of the best casual meals come from food trucks — even one of the best pizzas in America — but with so many different cuisines out there, which reigns supreme? According to a new report by WorkWise, that honor goes to barbecue.

In its research, the software company used Google Trends to see which types of food trucks were most popular and what popular food trucks had gotten noticed beyond locals based on national search volume. The results show that barbecue is most popular in 17 states, followed by comfort food in seven, Asian food in four, fusion in four and soul food in three

American food, breakfast, pizza, Thai, dessert, Greek, Hawaiian, Korean barbecue, Mexican, seafood and Venezuelan dribbled in behind.

No matter your preference, we can likely all agree that mobile eateries are highly convenient now, especially because of the health concerns associated with dining at a sit-down restaurant. If you’re tired of cooking and are looking for an awesome takeout meal, here’s where you can find the best food truck in your state.