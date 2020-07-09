Though restaurants have shut their doors to dine-in service and the way we've grocery shopped has changed in 2020, food delivery and takeout remains a constant. And what food are people craving in 2020? As it turns out, it's a fast food cult favorite.

Every State’s Favorite Fast Food During Coronavirus

The most popular dish of 2020 so far is the spicy chicken sandwich, according to GrubHub’s State of the Plate report.

Looking back at the first half of the year, they watched trends from over half a million orders placed every day. It turns out that quarantined Americans who are working from home or just don’t have time to run to the grocery store craved spicy chicken sandwiches. The menu item saw a nearly 300% rise in popularity over 2019.

The runners-up were plant-based burgers at a 291% rise in popularity and chili, at a 228% rise in popularity. Two drinks also made the list — vanilla shakes saw a 273% rise in popularity, followed by iced lattes, which are 261% more popular.

If you want to try this trending food for yourself, we don't blame you. Consider ordering takeout one of the best chicken sandwich spots in America.