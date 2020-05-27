If you thought the everlasting fast food chicken sandwich war was over, you have been gravely mistaken. KFC is getting in on the action.

Fast Food Copycat Recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and More

KFC is testing a brand new KFC Chicken Sandwich from May 27 to June 21 at locations in Orlando. Though the chain already has the Crispy Colonel Sandwich, this new version includes a larger Extra Cripsy hand-breaded chicken filet between a new buttery brioche bun. The sandwich is topped with thick and crisp pickles along with the Colonel’s mayo sauce, available as classic or spicy.

You can buy this sandwich alone for $3.99 or as part of a combo meal for $6.99, including tax, with a side of Secret Recipe Fries and a medium beverage. As a way of saying thank you to all of the frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, KFC will be delivering the first taste of its new sandwich to healthcare professionals and essential workers such as police officers, mechanics and more, in Orlando.

War broke out for the best chicken sandwich ever since the explosive release of Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich last year. Many other fast-food chains, from Chick-fil-A to Wendy’s, have been trying to compete with this new cult-favorite menu item. It was only a matter of time before KFC joined the war. But only time will tell if the KFC Chicken Sandwich will join the ranks of the most popular fast food menu items of all time.