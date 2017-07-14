Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day, which means there are tons of deals going on all over the country to get your ice cream fix.

Be sure to check out these places for free treats or ice cream specials while supplies last.

16 Handles

Get a free four-ounce order when you download the fro-yo chain’s mobile app. You can redeem the coupon from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carvel

Buy one, get one free on any size soft serve cone or cup in vanilla, chocolate, or Oreo.

Friendly’s

For every Friend-z ice cream ordered, the restaurant will donate $2 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Anyone who purchases a Friend-z on the holiday will get a coupon for free ice cream in the future.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is giving away free vanilla soft serve at locations across the country. All you need to do is download the fast-food chain’s mobile app to redeem the coupon. One lucky winner will be selected between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to receive the Golden Arches Cone, which can get you free soft serve for life.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Buy one, get one free from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations at the liquid nitrogen ice cream franchise.

Dippin’ Dots

Get one free mini cup of flash-frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, and flavored ice at participating locations. Giveaway times vary based on location.

PetSmart

National Ice Cream Day isn’t just for humans — PetSmart is giving away ice cream sundaes for dogs at all PetSmart PetsHotel locations.

Baked by Melissa

Ample Hills Creamery and Baked by Melissa have come together this summer to create Summer of Love, which combines sweet cream ice cream and pieces of Baked by Melissa’s tie-dye cupcakes. The new flavor will be available for $5.50 in half pints throughout the summer at Baked by Melissa locations in New York City.