You Have 1 Day to Get in on McDonald’s Exclusive Fashion Line Through UberEats

The collection is only available when ordering at participating locations

In honor of McDonald’s expansion through McDelivery with UberEats, the fast-food chain is releasing a line of exclusive merchandise, but there’s a catch: You can only get the items for one day through the UberEats app.

The collection drops on July 26 at select locations, which can be found on McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com. Starting at 11 a.m. local time, you can order McDelivery on UberEats and receive merchandise on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to McDonald’s, the UberEats app will keep users updated on whether the participating restaurants still have items available.

Here’s what you can find in the McDelivery Collection:

Tracksuit

McDonald's

Slides

McDonald's

Onesie

McDonald's
Pillowcase Set

McDonald's

Picnic Blanket

McDonald's

