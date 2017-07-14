The World’s Largest Hamburger Will Set You Back $8,000

A restaurant in Southgate, Michigan, has brought the title for the world’s largest commercially sold burger back to America with a new menu item that weighs 1,793 pounds.

You can find the massive burger at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar in the Detroit suburb, ABC 2 News reported.

In 2008, restaurant owner Steve Mallie captured the Guinness World Record for Largest Commercially Sold Burger with a sandwich weighing in at 138 pounds; however, Mallie’s lost the title to a Japanese restaurant in 2012.

Mallie made his new burger by cooking 2,000 pounds of raw meat and topping the burger with 300 pounds of cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and lettuce, all between a 250-pound bun.

According to the restaurant owner, what wasn’t consumed by customers was donated to shelters.

The burgers can be ordered off the menu for $7,799, given a three-day notice for the restaurant to prepare it.