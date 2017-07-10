Chuck Schumer

Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

Sen. Chuck Schumer Wants the FDA to Investigate ‘Snortable’ Chocolate

By
Editor
Schumer has some concerns about the new product

Legal Lean recently debuted Coco Loko, a “snortable” chocolate powder mix that you can inhale to get an energy high. The trendy product has caught the attention of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has called upon the Food and Drug Administration to subject the product to federal regulation.

More on Chocolate

On Saturday, Schumer sent a letter to the FDA requesting that the agency check out the use of inhalable caffeine products, The Associated Press reported.

Schumer has concerns that the product could potentially be harmful, as there are “too many unanswered questions.”

“This suspect product has no clear health value,” he said in a statement. “I can't think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses.”

Schumer also has concerns about the marketing of the product, and how it is portrayed as type of drug.

The product is described as bringing about an “endorphin rush” and “euphoric energy,” though these claims haven’t been approved by the FDA, which the company openly states on its website.

Legal Lean also urges its customers to “consume responsibly” and notes that its products aren’t recommended for children or pregnant women.

To read about 20 foods and drinks you didn’t know had caffeine, click here.

Related Links
12 Choc-tastic Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet ToothSwiss Train Drivers Get Chocolate for Stopping at the Right Spot
Tags
coco loko
chuck schumer
caffeine
news