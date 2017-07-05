A Secret Dining Room Just Opened in San Diego

In what may be a first for San Diego, a secret dining room has opened in Ponsaty’s restaurant in Rancho Santa Fe.

The small brick-lined room — which comes with its own waiter, door to the outside and parking space — was designed for VIP clients who may want to pop the question or close a big business deal, and for local celebrities who prefer to eat without an audience.

Ponsaty’s staff calls it the Secret Room, but customers are referring to it as a “speakeasy for food,” said marketing director Jessica Gillon.

Secret dining rooms have been a popular trend in Asia, Europe and South America, but only began popping up in the U.S. about five years ago with the rise of nouveau speakeasy bars.

