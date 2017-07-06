Harland
KFC
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Casual Eats

A Robotic Colonel Harland Sanders Has Taken Over KFC’s Drive-Thru

By
Editor
Select customers were able to experience ordering through the chicken expert and voice modulator system

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day, KFC brought back its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, in the form of a futuristic drive-thru robot named H.A.R.L.A.N.D. (Human Assisted Robotic Linguistic Animatronic Networked Device).

More on KFC

According to the press release, the technology uses speech recognition, artificial intelligence, and “text-to-speech techniques,” which allows H.A.R.L.A.N.D. to repeat whatever the drive-thru operator speaks.

“We suspect drive-thru designers are heralding the H.A.R.L.A.N.D. technology as the greatest industry advancement since the addition of two-way communication itself,” George Felix, director of advertising at KFC US, said in a statement. “Not only do we have a real person as our historic brand icon, but now we have the ability to bring that real person back as a real robot. The future is now.”

In a video created by Funny or Die, you can see the robotic Colonel Sanders in action.

Even if you can’t experience H.A.R.L.A.N.D. first-hand, Colonel Sanders still wants to wish you a happy Fried Chicken Day through a video posted on YouTube.

To read about 10 things you didn’t know about KFC, click here.

Related Links
KFC Released a Steamy, Chicken-Fried Romance Novel for MomsKFC Aims to Remove Antibiotics ‘Important to Human Medicine’ From Chicken by 2018
Tags
KFC
National Fried Chicken Day
Chicken
robots
drive-thru
news