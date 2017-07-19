Mars Introduces 3 New Versions of Twix Bars

We all know original Twix bars as having a cookie covered in caramel and a layer of creamy milk chocolate, but Mars is switching things up with three new versions of the classic candy bar: Twix Dark, Twix White, and Twix Peanut Butter.

Twix Dark, which is currently hitting shelves nationwide, features the same caramel-covered cookie as the original but is made with dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate, according to the press release.

Twix White, a white chocolate version of the candy bar, was previously offered in 2016 and will officially be back as a permanent part of the Twix lineup starting in November.

Twix Peanut Butter will start rolling out in stores in September and will have peanut butter instead of a caramel middle layer.

“The dark chocolate, peanut butter and white chocolate categories are some of the largest and fastest growing partitions in our industry,” Allison Miazga-Bedrick, brand director of Twix at Mars Chocolate North America, said in a statement. “We not only wanted to give Twix fans more flavor options to choose from, but all chocolate lovers more ways to enjoy our product.”

