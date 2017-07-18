Food Critic Doesn’t Think This Kardashian-Approved Lives Up to the Hype

Tao Los Angeles, a pan-Asian restaurant known for its stylish décor and high-profile clients, recently received a zero-star review from LA Weekly’s Besha Rodell, an Australian-born, James Beard Award-winning food critic.

Rodell starts off by challenging the pre-conceived notion that “the privileged among us eat well, while the poor eat poorly” saying that “it would be more accurate to say that the very wealthy in this country have some of the worst taste when it comes to food.”

In addition to commenting on the gaudy Asian-inspired interior, Rodell claimed that the dumpling skins were “so thick and glutinous that eating them was a little like biting into semi-coagulated library paste,” the pad thai was “bland and pale and gummy,” and an uni hand roll looked like a “rice ice cream cone.”

To say that the prices of the dishes (with some costing up to $100) didn’t match up to Rodell’s expectations is an understatement.

However, Rodell went a little easier on the giant fortune cookie dessert and said it was “gimmicky, ridiculous, kinda fun to eat.”

Despite Rodell's review, the Kardashian clan, along with other celebrties, have been spotted hanging out at the restaurant, which takes after its East Coast location in New York where fellow reality star Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey frequently visits.

