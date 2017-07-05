Oreo
Oreo
Dunkin’ Donuts and Oreo Just Made Our Cookie Dreams Come

By
Editor
The new flavor is now available nationwide

In April, rumors spread of the potential collaboration between Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts for a coffee-flavored cookie to add to Oreo’s long list of bold flavors, including jelly doughnut and fireworks filled with “popping candy.” Now, Oreo’s new mocha flavor has officially hit store shelves.

More on Oreo

The limited-edition flavor has a chocolate and coffee-flavored crème filling between the iconic chocolate cookies.

In addition to the new mocha Oreos, the company is testing flavors submitted by fans through the #MyOreoCreation contest, which launched in May. Fans can submit cookie flavor ideas through July 14, and also have the chance to be one of the lucky few to sample prototype flavors including unicorn, galaxy, and popcorn.

Oreo is also testing out chocolate candy bars with flavors like millennial pink and mermaid.

To read about the most drool-worthy Oreo-filled desserts, click here.

