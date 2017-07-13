Chipotle Is Finally Making Queso and Moe's Isn't Having It

On Monday, Chipotle started testing queso at its NEXT Kitchen in New York City, giving customers an “all-natural” alternative to the typically “smooth and elastic” dip, Business Insider reported.

Although the menu item has been highly requested by Chipotle fans, there’s one fellow fast-casual burrito chain throwing some shade.

On July 12, Moe’s Southwest Grill released a public announcement warning that a queso imposter is on the loose.

“If you have been duped by any of these queso copycats serving yellow, grainy, nacho cheese-like ‘queso’ dishes, please snap a photo or share your feedback by reporting it directly to @Moes_HQ using #QuesoImposters,” the fast-casual restaurant said.

If you’re in New York City and looking to get in on the battle of the quesos, you can head over to Chipotle’s test kitchen in Chelsea or grab a free cup of queso with any purchase from Moe’s at 1029A Avenue of the Americas on July 13.

If you can’t get your hands on Chipotle’s queso, check out The Daily Meal’s review here.