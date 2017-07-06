This ‘Brilliant’ Chipotle Hack Might Be the Most Annoying Order Ever

When ordering from fast-food restaurants, most customers want a quick and easy meal to-go, but one man’s Chipotle “hack” has since gone viral, as others have decried his unconventional order as convenient for him — but not so convenient for the fast-food workers.

On Sunday, designer and “Chipotle dad” Josh Williams tweeted a picture of his Chipotle order, which featured each ingredient packaged separately into containers.

“Started asking the folks at Chipotle to individually package my ingredients so I can assemble it all at home,” Williams wrote in the tweet. “Am I weird? Or brilliant?”

The internet’s response was almost unanimous: The hack was deemed not only wasteful, but also quite annoying.

not brilliant, just inconvenient to the workers who are already stressed out of their mind — WhatInBadSyncapation (@Queen_of_Bread) July 3, 2017

As a chipotle employee , I think I speak for everyone when I say you're not weird or brilliant , you jus annoying https://t.co/ne7Dt1BQUe — Le Fine$$e (@phillymontanna) July 3, 2017

not brilliant, just inconvenient to the workers who are already stressed out of their mind — WhatInBadSyncapation (@Queen_of_Bread) July 3, 2017

Williams told Munchies that when he posted the tweet, he thought it would be a simple joke among friends about how he tried to keep the ingredients fresh during his trip home — but he now sees the reason behind the backlash.

“In retrospect, it's easy to see how the masses viewed the tweet, but in the moment I never would have expected this,” Williams said.

According to Williams, there was no line when he ordered, and he received no negative feedback from employees.

“The crew was super helpful. My son was with me, and it was pretty obvious I was taking the bag home to the family.”

If you’ve ever been to a fast-food or fast-casual joint with cafeteria-style lines, you know how hectic it can be for the employees who handle dozens of orders each day.

"People who work the line truly have one of the most challenging jobs in food service, and they're certainly not paid enough,” Williams said.

Although Williams seems to have learned the error of his ways, he says he doesn’t think he’ll be able to visit Chipotle for a while.

“I get the vibe I'm public enemy #1. I hope they'll have me back though. I love the place.”

To read about the healthiest things to eat at Taco Bell, Chipotle, and Moe’s Southwest Grill, click here.