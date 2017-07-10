Bill Murray and His Brothers Are Opening a ‘Caddyshack’ Restaurant in Chicago

Bill Murray and his siblings are set to open a restaurant in Rosemont, Chicago dedicated to Caddyshack, the classic movie featuring a vengeful greenskeeper and a devious gopher.

So they've got that going for them, which is nice.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant, which first announced a tentative plan for a Chicagoland restaurant late last year, has inked a deal to open at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Convention Center in Rosemont. The restaurant is scheduled to open in December and will feature seating for 265 people. It will be open daily for lunch and dinner and employ about 100 people.

The six Murray brothers (Bill, Andy, Brian Doyle, Ed, Johnny and Joel) and their three sisters (Nancy, Laura and Peggy) grew up in Wilmette "and all agree that Rosemont is close enough," they joked in a news release. The restaurant's flagship opened in 2001 in St. Augustine, Fla.

Read more about the Murray brothers’ Caddyshack-themed restaurant in Chicago Tribune.