Barbara Lynch Released Without Bail After DUI Arrest

Acclaimed chef Barbara Lynch was released without cash bail after she was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into a car early Tuesday morning in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

According to the Gloucester Times, Lynch told the police that she had a few glasses of wine at dinner and may have fallen asleep at the wheel prior to the crash.

Lynch failed a sobriety test administered by police with a registered blood alcohol content of 0.159.

The award-winning chef was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court on August 18, The Boston Globe reported.

“Chef Barbara was involved in a car accident early Tuesday morning,” a representative for Lynch said in a statement. “There was damage to her car and a parked vehicle, and Chef was shaken up, but no one else was injured. For that, she is extremely grateful however still understandably upset. As details are gathered, we'll be able to provide more information.”