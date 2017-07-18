ice cream

Zurijeta / Shutterstock

This Baby Stealing Her Grandmother’s Ice Cream Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

By
Editor
Sharing is caring, but we can let it slide this time

As adorable as they are, babies can be pretty messy; especially when eating an ice cream cone.

More on Ice Cream

One woman, Ashley Cavanaugh, posted a video of her daughter Emma and her grandmother sharing ice cream, receiving more than 89,000 views.

In the video, you can see baby Emma get a taste of the ice cream — then practically bury her face in it for another. Just when the grandmother goes for another lick, Emma grabs the cone again for more.

“Emma is all about granny's ice cream,” Cavanaugh wrote in the Facebook post. “This was the small mess lol!”

In a comment, Cavanaugh said that it was so messy after that “napkins and baby wipes couldn’t handle it.”

If you’re a fan of ice cream like Emma, be sure to check out the most popular ice cream flavors in America here.

