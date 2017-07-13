Anonymous Woman Pays for Firefighters’ $400 Denny’s Bill

After a hard day’s work, Southern California firefighters were met with a heartwarming act of kindness when an anonymous woman paid for their $400 dinner at a local Denny’s.

Twenty-five firefighters from Colton, California, put out a brush fire in La Loma Hills and were surprised to find out that their entire tab (including $100 in dessert and a $50 tip) had been taken care of.

“While eating, an anonymous woman told the Denny's staff that she wanted to buy all of the firefighters’ meals; there were about 25 firefighters in the restaurant at that time,” the Colton Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page.

Since the woman wanted to remain anonymous, the firefighters thanked her and the entire community for their support online.

“On behalf of all of the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire from San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, Redlands, Colton, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, San Manuel, Montclair, Apple Valley, Chino Valley, Upland, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation, and Colton PD, we thank you for your generous show of support. We are all honored to serve the citizens of our communities.”

