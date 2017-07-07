The Unsuspecting Way to Wind Down in Las Vegas

Can a hot cup of tea cool you down on a scorching afternoon in the desert? Several studies say it can, which means elegant afternoon tea services at some of Las Vegas’ classiest hotels are perfect for chilling out.

Wynn Las Vegas is the latest resort to offer a calming afternoon tea, a British tradition that typically includes sweet pastries, petite sandwiches and plentiful pots of tea.

Guests can indulge in sweet and savory offerings at Wynn’s recently opened Terrace Lounge, located near the main entrance. The menu includes sandwiches that merge curried chicken salad with red grapes, plus freshly baked scones. (In keeping with the British custom, diners should first cover the scone with jam and then top it with clotted cream.)

The tea service is offered daily from 12 to 4 p.m. It’s priced at $47 per person, with optional Champagne pairings at an additional cost.

Tea-infused cocktails are also available a la carte. The Tea-jito, for instance, combines Cruzan rum infused with herbal citrus-mint white tea, lime juice and club soda.

Reservations: Wynn Las Vegas, (702) 770-7000

