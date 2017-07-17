cold brew
Trader Joe’s New Coconut Cold Brew Is Summer Coffee Perfection

The concentrate comes in 16-ounce bottles and costs $4.99 at Trader Joe’s stores

Indulging in a cup of cold brew a few times a week during the summer months can do some damage to your bank account, but luckily there are DIY options that can save you money.

Cold brew concentrates are a cheaper option, with the average price of a bottle (which can supply you with at least one cup of coffee a day for a week depending on your caffeine needs) amounting to a single order of cold brew bought at most cafés.

This month, Trader Joe’s came out with its own cold brew concentrate, but instead of a plain old cold brew, it comes in a summer-friendly flavor: coconut.

According to Trader Joe’s, the company worked with craft coffee roasters in California using the same medium roast, 100 percent Arabica beans used in its original cold brew coffee concentrate.

To make your own cold brew, you simply mix one part of the concentrate with two parts of your choice of milk or water and pour over ice.

The Daily Meal tested out the coconut cold brew and found that the coconut flavor is subtle, but present enough to make Trader Joe’s new offering a fun summer pick-me-up.

