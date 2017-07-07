No, Amazon Isn’t Developing Its Own Wine

In late June, Amazon offered the internet a glimpse of its post-Whole Foods deal intentions with the launch of its own wine label — or so some reporters thought.

In a press release from Oregon-based King Estate Winery, one of its new wine brands, Next, was referred to as “the first wine ever developed from conception to release with Amazon Wine,” leading many to believe that there was a partnership in co-creating a new wine label.

In fact, the retail giant’s relationship to Next is much more limited. Amazon confirmed with Tech Crunch that it didn’t collaborate with King Estate on the brand.

“Next is not owned nor developed by Amazon,” a spokesperson for Amazon said. “The wine is owned and developed by King Estate it and can be purchased on Amazon Wine. Amazon’s role is to give wineries, like King Estate, an innovative format to launch new brands and reach more customers.”

Next may not have been a product of Amazon, but it is currently available to purchase through the retailer.

