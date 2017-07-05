Michelin Buys a Stake in Robert Parker's Wine Advocate

It may not have the food-world-shattering impact of the impending purchase of Whole Foods by Amazon, but the international gastronomic scene will surely be affected by Michelin's just-announced acquisition of a 40 percent stake in the world's most influential wine publications, Robert Parker Wine Advocate and RobertParker.com.

Michelin, of course, is the French tire company whose Red Guides to hotels and restaurants in an ever-increasing number of countries around the globe — with their prestigious one-, two-, and three-star awards — are widely considered to be the most authoritative dining guides in existence.

The Wine Advocate, whose reviews and ratings help set wine prices and make or break wineries the world over, grew out of a newsletter started by Baltimore-born attorney Robert M. Parker, Jr., in 1978. By 1984, it had grown so successful that Parker left the legal world to concentrate full-time on tasting and rating wines. The online offshoot RobertParker.com was launched in 2000.

In 2012, a group of Singapore-based investors bought a majority interest in the Parker properties, and Parker himself, while he remains involved, stepped down as editor-in-chief.

The publications have partnered with Michelin to produce food and wine events in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau since 2016. Alexandre Taisne, CEO of the Michelin Food and Travel Business division, notes that both enterprises use selection systems organized around a proven methodology. The partnership, he says, "will enable our customers who enjoy upscale restaurants and fine vintage wines to experience unique moments."

The initial efforts of the combined companies will focus on Asia and North America, with Europe and other areas to follow.