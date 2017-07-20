Coffee Recalled for Containing a Similar Ingredient Active in Viagra

Bestherbs Coffee LLC has recalled one of its coffee products for containing an ingredient similar to the one active in the male enhancement supplement, Viagra.

According to an analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company’s “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee” contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to the sildenafil in Viagra.

Although sildenafil is an FDA-approved drug for erectile dysfunction, desmethyl carbodenafil is undeclared on the coffee’s list of ingredients and may become dangerous, potentially causing a drop in blood pressure, if mixed with nitrates found in other prescription drugs commonly used to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.

The coffee comes in 13-gram red packs that come in 25-count boxes with the UPC 557205060083 and was distributed from July 2014 through June 2016.

The packaging for New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee also fails to declare that the product contains milk, which should not be consumed by anyone with an allergy or milk sensitivity.

No illnesses related to the product recall have been reported, but the company is still reaching out to customers by phone to urge them to not use and discard the product.

Although the recall was voluntary, it should come as no surprise that the coffee has Viagra-like effects, as it is commonly used as a male enhancement supplement, according to the FDA.

