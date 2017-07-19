Coca-Cola Creates Beverage Pairing Meal Kits With Chef’d

Meal kit popularity is on the rise, and Coca-Cola is cashing in on it through its new partnership with home-delivery service Chef’d.

Through the partnership, the companies will pair Coca-Cola, Dasani, and Gold Peak beverages with six different recipes in a “Refreshing Meal Inspirations” collection, according to the Chef’d website.

The meal kits available include beef short rib tacos with Coca-Cola Classic; a bacon cheeseburger with Coca-Cola Life; grilled baby back ribs or chicken mushroom marsala with Gold Peak teas; and roasted quartered chicken and shrimp yakisoba with Dasani sparkling waters.

“As people look for more convenient meal solutions, we want our brands to be part of that,” John Carroll, general manager and vice president of eCommerce for Coca-Cola North America, told Beverage Daily. “Meal kits are one of the fastest growing categories today, so it makes sense for us to partner with the breadth and depth of our leading portfolio of brands.”

If you want to try the Coca-Cola and Chef’d meal kits, they’re available online and can be shipped nationwide.

In May, Coca-Cola also emphasized that every meal tastes better with one of its drinks in a campaign called “Serve with Coca-Cola”. The campaign also featured chefs Aarón Sánchez and Roblé Ali to highlight Latin dishes paired with Coke.

For find out 10 ways to cook with Coca-Cola, click here.