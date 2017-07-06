This California Entrepreneur Made the Ultimate Hangover Cure

A California entrepreneur and former product manager for Tesla and Uber, Sisun Lee, has created a magical hangover cure that claims to prevent a rough morning after a night of drinking. Lee, who studied biotech engineering in college before pursuing computer science, spent the past year developing his formula, which is based on hangover remedies from his native South Korea and the work of a UCLA researcher, according to Business Insider.

Morning Recovery is a dietary supplement that comes in 3.4-ounce bottles and contains milk thistle, prickly pear, electrolytes, vitamin B, taurine, and last but not least, dihydromyricetin (DHM). According to the company, DHM is the key ingredient that has anti-hepatotoxic properties that help detoxify the body after alcohol poisoning.

So how is this hangover cure used? The company says that before you go to bed, you simply drink one bottle of the supplement, and you’ll be ready to go for the next day.

The company launched its Indiegogo page on July 5 and is expecting to ship out products as soon as September.

You can currently back the project by purchasing Morning Recovery online in packs of 6, 12, 24, and more.

