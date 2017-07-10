Black Tap Rolls Out First-Ever Milkshake Trucks in New York City

Black Tap’s famous milkshakes are hitting the road with the restaurant’s new milkshake trucks, called Shake by Black Tap.

The milkshake trucks will travel around New York City, where there are currently five restaurant locations where you can get all the freakshakes your heart desires.

“Black Tap is making summer 2017 the season of shakes,” Joe Isidori, chef and owner of Black Tap, said in a statement. “There’s no better time to roll out with our Shake by Black Tap trucks and bring the Crazy all over New York from Central Park to South Street Seaport.”

At the trucks, visitors can select from a menu of classic shakes, including flavors like chocolate, Nutella, and strawberry, along with Black Tap’s iconic Crazy Shakes, like the Cookies ‘n Cream Supreme Oreo shake and the Bam Bam Shake, made with Fruity Pebbles.

The restaurant is also launching a new creation, the Strawberry Shortcake Shake, which will only be available through Shake by Black Tap. The Strawberry Shortcake Shake is a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosting and crushed graham cracker rim, strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, red and white lollipop, whipped cream, and strawberry drizzle, all topped with a cherry.

In other Black Tap news, the restaurant will also dish out Willy Wonka-inspired treats in honor of the Broadway debut of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and will team up later this summer with the buzzy sweet shop Cookie D­ō.

