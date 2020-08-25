Cracker Barrel Old Country Store — a popular restaurant for comfort food — is a hot spot for road trippers and those craving a classic homestyle meal. Today, the American food chain announced its revamping its kid's menu.

School Lunch Ideas to Fill Your Kid’s Lunchbox

The new kid's menu will feature items like confetti pancakes, which consist of three mini pancakes filled with fruity cereal. It will also offer cheeseburger sliders and a "Milk n' Cookies Straw," a cookies and cream flavored straw that can be added to any kid's milk purchase. But the coolest addition of all has to be the "Dirt Cup Dessert," which has layers of chocolate pudding, gummy worms, and cookie crumbles. Remember that nostaligic dessert?

Cracker Barrel created the new menu with input from children and their parents throughout the past year. Beyond new food, the menu will feature fun games and activities that the entire family can enjoy.

The kid's menu is part of a larger Cracker Barrel menu rollout that will also feature limited-time seasonal items starting Oct. 11. The seasonal menu will include chicken pot pie — a classic weeknight dinner meal — as well as carrot cake, peach tea and a pumpkin pie latte.

The multi-phased rollout will be available at stores nationwide. But, if you'd rather enjoy its comfort food from home, Cracker Barrel does offer curbside, pick-up and delivery options. Which will be happy news for people in states that have relied on take-out options during the past several months.