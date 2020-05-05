baby yoda cereal
Courtesy of General Mills
Baby Yoda Cereal Is Coming This Summer

May 5, 2020 | 10:11am
By
May the force be with your breakfast
Baby Yoda, a.k.a., The Child, is the hottest alien since E.T. “The Mandalorian” star got his own Starbucks secret menu Frappuccino last fall and now, General Mills is releasing an official cereal in his honor, set to hit store shelves this summer.

The announcement was made via General Mills’ Instagram page on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. May the 4th be with you. Come summertime, you can eat your Star Wars cereal with your Baby Yoda doll while rocking your Baby Yoda T-shirt and sipping coffee from your Baby Yoda mug.

We don’t know much about the cute new snack, and General Mills won’t share further information until it’s closer to the launch, but visuals show sweet corn puffs and green Baby Yoda-shaped marshmallows. Delicious, it looks, much like these other nostalgic cereals we wish would make a comeback.

