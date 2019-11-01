A meal at Applebee’s is looking real cheap right about now. The family-friendly chain recently announced a 25-cent special on boneless Buffalo wings in-house (you can order as many as you want, with no limit) and, since November is upon us, there’s a new $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

Now through Nov. 30, customers can throw back the vodka cranberry lemonades for just four quarters before tax (just make sure you tip your bartender). The adult beverage is served in a 10-ounce mug and is made using vodka, Tropicana lemonade and Ocean Spray cranberry juice.



Courtesy of Applebee's

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, so call ahead before heading down to your local outpost or face potential disappointment. Who knows, you might meet the love of your life at the bar and tie the knot over burgers and fries at one of these chain restaurants where you can get married.