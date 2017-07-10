Newk’s Eatery Exands in Jacksonville

Award-winning fast casual restaurant now open in St. Johns Town Center

Jacksonville, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Newk’s Eatery, with its culinary-driven menu, open kitchens and blue-ribbon ingredients, opened its fifth Jacksonville restaurant today in St. Johns Town Center near Aspen Dental.

Newk’s menu includes grilled and toasted sandwiches, handcrafted pizzas, grilled and tossed salads, kettle-batch soups and freshly brewed iced tea. Nothing at Newk’s is pre-chopped, pre-sliced, pre-packaged, pre-baked or microwaved. Instead, items are hand-prepared in open kitchens with quality ingredients such as petite tenderloin steak, Atlantic salmon, all-white meat chicken breast, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and Rainforest Alliance Certified teas. Sauces and dressings are all scratch-made in restaurants each day.

Newk’s servers deliver meals to guests in the spacious dining rooms centered on The Roundtable, a complimentary condiment table inspired by a trip Newk’s co-founder and CEO Chris Newcomb took to Italy. The table is kept stocked with gourmet extras including house-roasted garlic in Italian extra-virgin olive oil, shredded Parmesan cheese, capers and imported pepperoncini, Torinesi-style breadsticks, house-made croutons and guest-favorite bread-and-butter pickles.

“Jacksonville’s growing population appreciates a premium dining experience – and we apprecciate the city’s love of Newk’s,” said Newcomb. “Our new location in a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists alike allows us to introduce our brand to a much broader audience as we grow in North Florida, with additional restaurants planned for Gainesville and Tallahassee.”

The 4,200-square-foot restaurant will offer indoor dining for 138 guests and patio seating for 40 more. For guests in a hurry, the restaurant also features a Grab-N-Go cooler section filled with Newk’s’ most popular fresh-made sandwiches, salads, soups, desserts and beverages.

For more information about Newk’s Eatery and its Newk’s Cares mission to fight ovarian cancer, visit www.newks.com.

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is leading the next generation of fast casual with its culinary-driven menu prepared in Newk’s open kitchens, featuring made-from-scratch soups, fresh tossed salads, artisan pizzas, hot toasted sandwiches and cakes baked every day in the restaurants’ bakeries. Founded in 2004, Newk’s currently operates and franchises more than 115 units in 13 states, and is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to community, including Newk’s Cares, an ongoing program which has raised more than $500,000 for ovarian cancer research and awareness. The award-winning brand is consistently named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers and Shakers”; was named to Franchise Times’ “Fast and Serious” list for three consecutive years; is listed in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report; and was named among NRN’s Top 200 and Top 5 Fastest-Growing Chains and Restaurant Business’ Top 40 Fast-Casual Chains. For more information, visit Newks.com, join the Roundtable Club or follow Newk’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

