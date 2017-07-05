  1. Home
New Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar in Jersey City To Host Job Fair July 7 – July 16

New Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar in Jersey City To Host Job Fair July 7 – July 16
From www.restaurantnews.com, by RestaurantNews.com

New Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar in Jersey City To Host Job Fair July 7 - July 16

Zinburger Looking to Fill Nearly 200 Positions for First Hudson County Location Slated to Open in late July/early August

New Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar in Jersey City To Host Job Fair July 7 - July 16Livingston, NJ  (RestaurantNews.comZinburger Wine & Burger Bar, the upscale burger restaurant offering gourmet burgers combined with perfectly paired wine selections, will be hosting a Job Fair from July 7 through July 16 at the Newport Centre, 30 Mall Drive W, Jersey City, NJ 07301.

Nearly 200 positions are available including bartender, server, front desk host/hostess, busser, line cook, prep cook, dishwasher and meat grinder.

Job Fair Dates/Times: Monday – Saturday 10:00am – 6:00pm

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before attending the Job Fair.  To apply online, visit www.zinburger.com and select the Jersey City location. Additionally, applicants should bring their resume and proper forms of identification to the Job Fair in case a position is offered.

Zinburger is looking for team players.  Job requirements include:

  • Comfortable working in an emerging-growth company environment
  • Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to work both independently and as a member of a team
  • Impressive work-ethic
  • Desire to learn industry/gain experience
  • Highly collaborative nature
  • Great personality, desire to serve guests, and enjoy working as part of a team
  • Must be able to multi-task
  • Up-beat and engaging
  • Neat, clean, and professional appearance

About Zinburger

Since opening the East Coast’s first Zinburger in Clifton, New Jersey more than six years ago to much fanfare, stellar reviews and packed crowds, Zinburger has developed an almost fanatical customer following who enjoy made-to-order gourmet burgers, hand-dipped shakes and floats, decedent pies and 23 wine varieties.

Jersey City will be Zinburger’s 14th east coast location and sixth in New Jersey. An Edison, NJ location opened last month.

Media Contact:
Tom Beyer
150PR
tom@150pr.com
480-358-8135

